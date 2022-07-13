China, Georgia vow to strengthen cooperation between legislatures

Wang Chen, vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Giorgi Volski, first deputy chairman of the parliament of Georgia, via video link, in Beijing, capital of China, July 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Wang Chen, vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with Giorgi Volski, first deputy chairman of the parliament of Georgia, via video link on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, pointed out that this year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Georgia.

He said the NPC of China is willing to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with the Georgian parliament, and make legislative contributions to deepening practical cooperation, strengthening solidarity in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and enhancing people-to-people exchanges. It will also promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, and facilitate the sustained, sound and stable development of bilateral relations, he said.

For his part, Volski said the Georgian parliament would like to strengthen cooperation with the NPC of China and play a positive role in promoting the development of bilateral relations.

