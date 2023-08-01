Chinese premier meets with Georgian PM

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with visiting Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, who attended the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to take the establishment of the China-Georgia strategic partnership as an opportunity to increase strategic communication and cooperation with the country in various areas, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday.

Li made the remarks while meeting with visiting Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, who attended the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu.

Li called on the two sides to focus on the Belt and Road Initiative, make good use of the intergovernmental committee on economic and trade cooperation and other mechanisms, and fully unleash the dividends of the China-Georgia Free Trade Agreement.

Both sides should strengthen cooperation in cross-border e-commerce, infrastructure construction, special economic zones and industrial parks, expand cooperation in emerging areas such as digital economy and green energy, and strengthen cultural, tourism and sub-national people-to-people exchanges, Li said.

China is ready to work with Georgia to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, and make due contribution to world peace and development, Li said.

Garibashvili said Georgia attaches great importance to its friendship with China and is committed to strengthening cooperation with China, adding that upgrading bilateral relations to a strategic partnership will benefit the two peoples.

Georgia abides by the one-China principle, supports the Belt and Road Initiative and other initiatives, and is willing to cooperate more with China in terms of infrastructure, economy and trade, tourism and other fields, and strengthen the exchange of experience in state governance, Garibashvili said.

After their meeting, Li and Garibashvili witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents.

During Garibashvili's visit, China and Georgia issued a joint statement on establishing a strategic partnership.

