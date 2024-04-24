Home>>
China rejects spying claims made in Germany, reiterates mutual respect and non-interference in relations
By Lu Dong (People's Daily App) 11:27, April 24, 2024
China rejects spying claims made in Germany and emphasizes that China cooperates with European and all other countries on the basis of mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
