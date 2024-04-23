Chinese embassy rejects Germany's accusations of spy activities

Xinhua) 10:35, April 23, 2024

BERLIN, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese side firmly rejects the accusation that "China is carrying out suspected spy activities in Germany," the Chinese Embassy in Germany said in a statement sent to Xinhua on Monday.

"We call on the German side to stop exploiting the espionage allegation in order to politically manipulate the image of China and defame China," said the statement.

