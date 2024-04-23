Home>>
Chinese embassy rejects Germany's accusations of spy activities
(Xinhua) 10:35, April 23, 2024
BERLIN, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese side firmly rejects the accusation that "China is carrying out suspected spy activities in Germany," the Chinese Embassy in Germany said in a statement sent to Xinhua on Monday.
"We call on the German side to stop exploiting the espionage allegation in order to politically manipulate the image of China and defame China," said the statement.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- To view, develop China-Germany bilateral relations from long-term, strategic perspective
- German companies engaged in China's development, targeting digitalized, decarbonized future
- Senior CPC official meets with guests from Nepal, Germany
- Chinese, German companies enhance cooperation in emerging fields
- Commentary: Green cooperation holds potential for China, Germany
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.