Tonga willing to work with China to further bilateral relations, says King Tupou VI

Xinhua) 15:19, April 20, 2024

SUVA, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Tonga will work with China to make more achievements in bilateral relations, said Tupou VI, the King of Tonga on Friday.

While receiving the Letter of Credence from new Chinese Ambassador to Tonga Liu Weimin at the Royal Palace, King Tupou VI said he cherished the friendship with the Chinese side.

The King also expressed his appreciation for China's valuable assistance to Tonga's social and economic development, saying that Tonga will work with China to make more achievements in their bilateral relations.

Liu said China attaches great importance to its relations with Tonga and appreciates Tonga's firm commitment to the one-China principle.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 26 years ago, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Tonga relations have maintained steadfast momentum with deepening political mutual trust and fruitful outcomes of practical cooperation, which have brought tangible benefits to the two peoples, Liu said.

The Chinese ambassador said he will spare no efforts to work with friends from all walks of life in Tonga to promote mutual understanding, deepen practical cooperation and advance the China-Tonga comprehensive strategic partnership featuring mutual respect and common development.

