Chinese vice premier stresses industrial chains' high-quality development

Xinhua) 09:29, April 17, 2024

HEFEI, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has said that the high-quality development of key industrial chains is important for strengthening the resilience and safety of the nation's industrial and supply chains, as well as enhancing the core competitiveness of the manufacturing industry.

Great efforts must be made to promote the high-quality development of key industrial chains in order to better support new industrialization, build a modern industrial system, and develop new quality productive forces, Zhang said.

He made the remarks during a work trip to gain knowledge of local industrial chains in east China's Anhui Province, on Monday and Tuesday.

He stressed innovation-driven development in strengthening the scientific and technological foundation of industrial chains, the development of intelligent products and equipment, the integration of AI technologies with the manufacturing sector, as well as the optimization of technological standards for key industrial chains.

On the issue of workplace safety, Zhang said that it is necessary to harness modern information technologies to provide technological support for the prevention and control of risks in production, and improve efficiency in safe production supervision.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)