China's anti-graft chief stresses supporting high-quality development with vigorous political inspections

Xinhua) 10:20, April 09, 2024

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China's top anti-graft official Li Xi on Monday urged efforts to thoroughly study and implement the regulations on disciplinary inspections of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and support high-quality development with vigorous political inspections.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the central leading group on disciplinary inspection, made the remarks at a meeting on national disciplinary inspection work. The meeting also marked the initiation of the third round of disciplinary inspection missions of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

Centered on the disciplinary inspection work for 2024, the meeting made arrangements for inspections of departments related to economic work and financial institutions.

In his speech, Li underscored the importance of strictly enforcing the Party's political rules and discipline, and strengthening supervision and inspection with a focus on the country's most fundamental interests.

He said concentrated efforts should be made to enhance the rectification of problems identified during the inspection and improve the inspection work systems.

On the same day, a list of 34 targets of the third round of inspection was announced. It includes the Party committees and groups of departments and financial institutions such as the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Natural Resources.

