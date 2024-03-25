Poster: High-quality development buzzword at China Development Forum 2024

Xinhua) 15:03, March 25, 2024

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Attendees at the ongoing China Development Forum 2024 hold that China's efforts to nurture new quality productive forces and pursue high-quality development will not only benefit its own development but inject impetus to global economic growth.

Please see the highlights of their remarks at the forum in the following four posters.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)