Home>>
Poster: High-quality development buzzword at China Development Forum 2024
(Xinhua) 15:03, March 25, 2024
BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Attendees at the ongoing China Development Forum 2024 hold that China's efforts to nurture new quality productive forces and pursue high-quality development will not only benefit its own development but inject impetus to global economic growth.
Please see the highlights of their remarks at the forum in the following four posters.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's growth spurs optimism
- Beijing to further promote high-quality development
- China's finance minister sets 2024 priorities for high-quality development
- Chinese premier stresses improving people's well-being
- Newly added undergraduate majors including national security studies better serve national strategy
- New factories driving China's high-quality growth
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.