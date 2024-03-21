Chinese premier stresses improving people's well-being

Xinhua) 08:41, March 21, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects a career center in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, March 19, 2024. Li made an inspection tour in Fujian and Jiangxi provinces from Monday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

NANCHANG, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has stressed meeting people's expectations for high-quality life and improving their well-being while promoting high-quality development.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his inspection tour of Fujian and Jiangxi provinces that ran from Monday to Wednesday.

When visiting a local park in Fuzhou, capital city of Fujian Province, Li said a sound eco-environment is the most inclusive contributor to people's wellbeing and more efforts should be done to improve the environment.

While in Fujian, the premier underlined the importance of providing better care for the elderly and children, and improving a housing system that meets the needs of different groups and encourages both renting and buying of properties.

He also urged efforts to promote scientific and technological innovation through institutional innovation, and improve the business environment.

When inspecting a career center in Nanchang, capital city of Jiangxi Province, Li said employment is crucial to the people's well-being and called for full support for jobseekers facing difficulties in securing employment.

While in Jiangxi, he also visited a vocational college, a community health service center, and an agricultural firm.

State Councilor Wu Zhenglong took part in the inspection.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits Dahuangshan community in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2024. Li made an inspection tour in Fujian and Jiangxi provinces from Monday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

