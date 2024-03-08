Interview: China's high-quality development contributes to global energy transition-- Brazilian mining giant

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Brazilian mining giant Vale has a profound understanding of the contribution of China's high-quality development of energy transition, a senior executive of the company said.

In July 2023, Brazil's Sol do Cerrado solar energy park reached its full installed capacity of 766 megawatts, equivalent to the consumption of a city of 800,000 inhabitants, said Gustavo Biscassi, head of External Affairs of Vale, in a recent written interview with Xinhua.

"It is worth mentioning that the photovoltaic modules and spare parts used by Sol do Cerrado are supplied by a Chinese company, which is a great example of close partnership between Vale and China in the field of energy transition," he added.

According to Biscassi, 2023 was a remarkable year for Vale, as it exported 186 million tons of high-quality iron ore products to China, accounting for 61.7 percent of its total iron ore sales in the year.

"Our accumulative iron ore export to China broke the 3 billion tons mark last year, which is of special significance for Vale, as the year of 2023 marked the 50th anniversary of our first iron ore shipment to China," he said.

Over the past half a century, the firm has witnessed the sustained improvement of business environment of the Chinese market.

"For example, in November last year, the Ministry of Commerce issued the Statistical Survey System for Reporting Imports and Exports of Bulk Products," said Biscassi. "At the beginning, we encountered some challenges, so we reached out to Shanghai Municipal Commission of Commerce and CCCMC (China Chamber of Commerce of Metals, Minerals &Chemicals Importers &Exporters), and they responded to our urgent needs and provided us with guidance and assistance immediately."

"It can be said that it is such service consciousness and work efficiency that makes China continue to be a hot spot for foreign investment and business development," he added.

Vale, Biscassi said, is willing to participate in China's decarbonization and green transformation, which has made substantial headway over the five decades.

Today, China is accelerating new industrialization driven by innovation and based on green and low carbon, and has achieved fruitful results. As the world's leading supplier of high-quality iron ore and a long-term partner of China, Vale sees important development opportunities in this move, Biscassi said.

"In recent years, we have developed a range of innovative decarbonization solutions such as (green) briquettes, Tecnored and Mega Hubs," he explained. "With our high-quality iron ore products and innovative decarbonization solutions, we look forward to helping China's steel industry achieve decarbonization and green transformation as early as possible, thus contributing to China's 'dual carbon' goal and high-quality development."

On top of Vale's largest market since 2006 and destination of its over 50 percent of iron ore products since 2014, China is also Vale's critical supplier of products and services in mining, infrastructure, and logistics areas, he said.

"The development that Vale has achieved is inseparable from China, and our future development will also need China," Biscassi noted.

