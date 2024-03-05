Home>>
Promoting high-quality development hinges on reform: report
(Xinhua) 09:16, March 05, 2024
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Promoting China's high-quality development ultimately hinges on reform, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.
