Tuesday, March 05, 2024

Promoting high-quality development hinges on reform: report

(Xinhua) 09:16, March 05, 2024

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Promoting China's high-quality development ultimately hinges on reform, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

