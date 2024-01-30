Chinese political advisors discuss promoting high-quality development of financial sector

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese political advisors on Monday discussed efforts to promote the high-quality development of the country's financial sector at a consultation session in Beijing.

The biweekly session was held by the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body. Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the session.

CPPCC members should thoroughly study and understand Xi Jinping's important exposition on financial work, and contribute more to promoting the high-quality development of the financial sector, Wang said.

Noting that finance is a matter of national significance and has a bearing on the overall situation of China's modernization drive, Wang urged CPPCC members to strengthen investigation and research, conduct in-depth consultations, and put forward pragmatic and effective measures for consideration.

Twelve political advisors made their remarks at the session. They concurred that the country should deepen the supply-side structural reform of the financial sector and prioritize serving the real economy as the fundamental goal of high-quality financial development.

China should also continuously improve the capacity, quality and efficiency of the financial sector, and promote the sector's high-level opening up to provide support for the building of a nation with a strong financial sector, the political advisors noted.

