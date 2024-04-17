Home>>
Former official of China's Guangxi under probe
(Xinhua) 09:28, April 17, 2024
BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Qin Rupei, former vice chairman of the government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in south China, is under disciplinary and supervisory investigation, according to an official statement on Tuesday.
Qin, also a former member of the standing committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision for suspected serious violation of Party discipline and laws.
