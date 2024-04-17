Glimpse of NEV exhibition area during Canton Fair in S China's Guangdong

Xinhua) 08:51, April 17, 2024

Visitors view a new energy supercar during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2024. The 135th session of the Canton Fair opened Monday in Guangzhou. The exhibition area of new energy vehicles attracted numerous visitors from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Visitors view a new energy vehicle during the 135th session of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2024. The 135th session of the Canton Fair opened Monday in Guangzhou. The exhibition area of new energy vehicles attracted numerous visitors from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An electric tractor is displayed. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Visitors view a new energy vehicle. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A visitor learns about a new energy vehicle of BYD. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Visitors view a new energy vehicle. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Visitors view a new energy vehicle. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Visitors view a new energy supercar. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A new energy vehicle is displayed. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Visitors learn about a new energy vehicle. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A visitor tries a new energy vehicle. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A visitor tries a new energy vehicle. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A visitor tries a new energy vehicle. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Visitors view chargers for new energy vehicles. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A visitor tries a new energy vehicle. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Visitors try a new energy vehicle. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

