China's Chongqing to upgrade NEV charging facilities
CHONGQING, April 4 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality plans to build more than 2,000 supercharging stations and more than 4,000 superchargers for new energy vehicles (NEVs) by 2025, said local authorities.
By that time, the newly built public fast charging stations in the major urban areas of Chongqing should all be equipped with supercharging capacity, and the existing charging stations will be gradually transformed into supercharging ones, according to a document released by the municipal government.
By 2025, the city is also expected to have 170 supercharging stations for NEVs in its expressway service areas.
China's NEV ownership level has continued to climb in recent years, with the number of NEVs in use rising to 20.41 million by the end of 2023. To meet the growing use of electric cars, China continues to improve and expand the country's network of NEV charging facilities, which grew 65 percent year on year in 2023, reaching almost 8.6 million by the end of last year, according to China's National Energy Administration.
