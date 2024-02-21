Jilin Province aims to build over 120,000 NEV charging poles by 2025

February 21, 2024

CHANGCHUN, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Jilin Province plans to build over 120,000 charging poles and 200 battery-swap stations by 2025 to meet the rising demand for new-energy vehicles (NEVs), local authorities have said.

According to a recently released charging and battery-swap facilities infrastructure plan, the province also aims to achieve full rapid charging pole coverage across its highway service areas and build charging poles in all its villages by 2025.

In recent years, China's NEV industry has grown rapidly and charging stations have become important public facilities, guaranteeing the development and promotion of NEVs.

Data shows that in 2023, more than 3.38 million new charging infrastructure units were built in China. By the end of last year, the country's charging infrastructure exceeded 8.59 million units, up 65 percent year on year.

