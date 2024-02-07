We Are China

Intelligent factory in east China to meet users' needs for personalized ordering of NEVs

Xinhua) 13:55, February 07, 2024

This photo taken on Feb. 1, 2024 shows the experience center of Chinese electric car manufacturer NIO in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

The NIO Second Advanced Manufacturing Base is a digital intelligent factory with workshops such as stamping, car body, painting and final assembly.

It adopts various cutting-edge technologies such as intelligent manufacturing management system, the "Magic Cube" vehicle access platform, and automated assembly island.

The base breaks through the limitations of traditional mass production and personalized customization, achieves efficient and flexible production, and can meet users' needs for personalized ordering of new energy vehicles (NEVs).

This photo taken on Feb. 1, 2024 shows a NEV production line at the NIO Second Advanced Manufacturing Base in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

People visit the NIO Second Advanced Manufacturing Base in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 26, 2023. (Xinhua)

