China to further enhance NEV charging facilities

Xinhua) 09:22, March 01, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- China will further promote the construction of charging infrastructures to better serve new energy vehicles, an official from the Ministry of Transport said Thursday.

Vice Minister of Transport Wang Gang told a press briefing that this year, the ministry plans to build 3,000 charging piles and 5,000 rechargeable parking spots in highway service areas.

The ministry will also guide all localities to provide targeted service guarantee measures in accordance with the traffic flow in different regions and different periods during holidays, Wang said.

The vice minister noted that measures such as adding portable charging facilities as needed, improving charging information inquiry services, and enhancing charging guidance in service areas will be implemented to meet charging demands during holidays.

Some 21,000 new charging piles along China's expressways were added in 2023, according to Wang.

