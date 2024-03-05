Languages

China to consolidate leading position in intelligent connected new-energy vehicles: report

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- China will consolidate and enhance its leading position in industries such as intelligent connected new-energy vehicles, according to a government work report submitted Tuesday to the national legislature for deliberation.

