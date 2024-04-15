Interview: Chinese NEV to garner market share with design, quality, says Dutch auto dealer CEO

Xinhua) 10:30, April 15, 2024

ALKMAAR, the Netherlands, April 13 (Xinhua) -- Gomes, a Dutch auto dealer boasting a nine-decade legacy, believes in the future of electrified mobility solutions. This conviction is exemplified by its recent venture into the electric vehicle market through a strategic partnership with the Chinese NEV brand, Voyah.

Established in 1934 as a family business, Gomes has been an official dealer of Mercedes-Benz for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and trucks, Gomes, for decades.

Gomes Voyah Benelux CEO Kjeld Riegen, in a recent exclusive interview with Xinhua, shared insights into the future of NEVs and intelligent mobility.

THAT IS THE FUTURE

"In the foreseeable future, we will have more autonomous mobility that enables us to maintain our current freedom of travel with minimal pollution," he said.

"Transportation is evolving rapidly, with vehicles becoming smarter and safer," he said. "When all vehicles communicate with each other, the likelihood of human error decreases significantly."

"This will greatly enhance safety for all of us," he noted. "Of course, I hope that all of this is achievable without sacrificing the enjoyment of driving."

The CEO recalled his trip to the city of Shanghai last year, "seeing such a busy city with that many inhabitants, but hearing the birds singing due to its almost completely electrified mobility solutions. That is the future."

STRATEGIC DECISION

The journey of cooperation between Gomes and Voyah began with a strategic decision by Gomes in 2020 to explore emerging brands entering the European market.

A visit to the Shanghai Auto Show in 2023 provided invaluable insights into the future of mobility. "Our trip to Shanghai was eye-opening," he recalled. "We witnessed firsthand the pace of technological advancements and the electrified mobility solutions shaping the industry."

Last October, Gomes send multiple technicians to Voyah's headquarters in Wuhan, to get the technical training of the Voyah Free and Voyah Dream. "Without any exception, they all were very, very impressed with the building quality of the vehicle and the mature organization of Voyah."

START OF THE JOURNEY

The CEO delved into Gomes Voyah Benelux's journey in the Netherlands and its vision for Voyah's expansion in Europe.

"We started Voyah Benelux in the summer of 2023, laying the groundwork for our operations and partnerships," he said. "We aim to open four to six showrooms in the Netherlands and three in Belgium this year."

Reflecting on Voyah's debut at the Formula 1 circuit of Zandvoort in September 2023, the CEO expressed satisfaction with the overwhelming response.

"The feedback on the Voyah Free was extremely positive," he noted. "Customers were impressed by the premium interior, distinctive design, and exceptional driving experience."

"A BEAUTIFUL CAR"

Speaking on the quality and appeal of Voyah vehicles, the CEO emphasized the brand's commitment to excellence.

"I have worked almost my entire professional life in the automotive industry and have driven nearly all car brands and many models within it," he said. "What impresses me about Voyah is the driving quality, the overall quality experience of the car, the intelligent driving assistance systems, and the build quality that exceeds the industry standard in many aspects."

All of this without compromising on the safety of the car, ranging from a strong chassis construction to the advanced attention and driving systems that the vehicles possess, he said.

For example, the comfort level of Voyah is exceptionally high, he explained. The air suspension system enables the car to anticipate and respond to upcoming road imperfections, providing an unparalleled sense of tranquility and smoothness in the vehicle.

"Voyah offers a beautiful car with cutting-edge technology and superior build quality," he said. "Customer feedback highlights the premium feel and exceptional driving experience of Voyah vehicles."

CHINESE NEV BRANDS

Looking ahead, the CEO expressed confidence in the potential of Voyah and Chinese NEV brands in general to capture a significant market share.

"I believe with the approach of the Chinese brands and pace of technological improvements on their products, they will gather an advantage on the current market," he said.

"Because of this, I believe the Chinese brands have the potential to gather a substantial market share," he explained. "With the right design philosophy, build quality and ongoing development pace, it is possible for brands to get their models in the top 5 in their segments."

