China posts narrowed declines of home prices in March

Xinhua) 10:51, April 16, 2024

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Major Chinese cities reported falling home prices in March, official data showed on Tuesday.

The National Bureau of Statistics said that 70 large and medium-sized cities saw narrowed month-on-month declines in home prices last month.

