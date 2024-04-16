Home>>
China posts narrowed declines of home prices in March
(Xinhua) 10:51, April 16, 2024
BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Major Chinese cities reported falling home prices in March, official data showed on Tuesday.
The National Bureau of Statistics said that 70 large and medium-sized cities saw narrowed month-on-month declines in home prices last month.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.