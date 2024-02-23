China's home prices continue to cool in January, declines narrowing

Xinhua) 10:59, February 23, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Major Chinese cities reported falling home prices in January with narrowing declines, official data showed on Friday.

The National Bureau of Statistics said 56 of 70 large and medium-sized cities saw month-on-month drops in new home prices, down from 62 in December 2023, and 68 registered price declines for second-hand homes, compared to 70 in the previous month.

