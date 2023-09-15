China's home prices dip in August

Xinhua) 11:17, September 15, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Most Chinese cities reported month-on-month fall in home prices in August, while fewer cities saw month-on-month price increases, official data showed Friday.

Last month, 17 out of 70 large and medium-sized cities reported month-on-month increases in new home prices, down from 20 in July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

