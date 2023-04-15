China's home prices up in March

Xinhua) 13:32, April 15, 2023

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China's housing market has continued to stabilize, with major cities in general reporting rising home prices last month, official data showed Saturday.

In March, 64 out of 70 large and medium-sized cities saw month-on-month increases in new home prices, up from 55 in February, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Meanwhile, 57 cities witnessed higher resale home prices, up from 40 in February.

