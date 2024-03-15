China posts narrowed declines of home prices

Xinhua) 11:05, March 15, 2024

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Major Chinese cities reported falling home prices in February, with narrowed month-on-month declines, official data showed on Friday.

Compared to a year ago, prices in the 70 large and medium-sized cities in general saw price drops due to a high base, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)