China posts narrowed declines of home prices
(Xinhua) 11:05, March 15, 2024
BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Major Chinese cities reported falling home prices in February, with narrowed month-on-month declines, official data showed on Friday.
Compared to a year ago, prices in the 70 large and medium-sized cities in general saw price drops due to a high base, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.
