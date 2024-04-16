Quality products shine at 4th CICPE in S China's Hainan
Visitors select jewelry at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2024. The Expo, which started Saturday and lasts till April 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and also the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
A visitor views cosmetic products at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. The expo, which started Saturday and lasts till April 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and also the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A visitor selects cosmetic products at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. The Expo, which started Saturday and lasts till April 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and also the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)
A visitor selects cosmetic products at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. The Expo, which started Saturday and lasts till April 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and also the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A model presents a creation during a fashion show at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. The Expo, which started Saturday and lasts till April 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and also the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Visitors select jewelry at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. The Expo, which started Saturday and lasts till April 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and also the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)
Visitors view a piece of jewelry at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 13, 2024. The Expo, which started Saturday and lasts till April 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and also the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
A visitor tries a cosmetic product at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. The Expo, which started Saturday and lasts till April 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and also the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Models pose for a group photo after a fashion show at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. The Expo, which started Saturday and lasts till April 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and also the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Models present creations during a fashion show at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. The Expo, which started Saturday and lasts till April 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and also the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Models present creations during a fashion show at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. The Expo, which started Saturday and lasts till April 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and also the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)
Models present creations during a fashion show at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. The Expo, which started Saturday and lasts till April 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and also the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)
A model presents a creation during a fashion show at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. The Expo, which started Saturday and lasts till April 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and also the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A model presents a creation during a fashion show at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. The Expo, which started Saturday and lasts till April 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and also the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Models present creations during a fashion show at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. The Expo, which started Saturday and lasts till April 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and also the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A model presents a creation during a fashion show at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. The Expo, which started Saturday and lasts till April 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and also the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Models present creations during a fashion show at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. The Expo, which started Saturday and lasts till April 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and also the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Li Mengjiao)
A visitor tries a cosmetic product at the fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2024. The Expo, which started Saturday and lasts till April 18, is China's only national-level exhibition featuring consumer products and also the largest consumer expo in the Asia-Pacific region. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
