China's consumer goods trade-in program launches first local series

Xinhua) 08:56, April 16, 2024

HAIKOU, April 15 (Xinhua) -- A nationwide campaign on trade-ins of consumer goods launched its Hainan series of activities on Saturday in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, together with the Hainan international consumption season.

While attending the event, Vice Minister of Commerce Sheng Qiuping said that through policies and activities, the ministry focused on promoting trade-ins of consumer goods amid a year-long program to stimulate consumption.

The Hainan series of activities was the first local series in the campaign.

The series is promoting scrapping of high-emission passenger cars for energy-efficient vehicles or new energy vehicles, purchasing or trading-in for green and smart home appliances, and upgrading and renovating old houses.

Chen Huaiyu, vice governor of Hainan, said the province had recently carried out consumption promotion activities in the fields of trade-ins, duty-free shopping, and catering.

