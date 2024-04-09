We Are China

Solar eclipse spotted in U.S.

Ecns.cn) 13:31, April 09, 2024

A total solar eclipse is captured at the Westcott Beach State Park in New York, the U.S., April 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)

The eclipse swept across North America on Monday.

A solar eclipse is captured at the Westcott Beach State Park in New York, the U.S., April 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)

A solar eclipse is captured at the Westcott Beach State Park in New York, the U.S., April 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)

People watch a solar eclipse at the Westcott Beach State Park in New York, the U.S., April 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Pan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)