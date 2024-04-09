Shooting leaves 3 dead, including shooter, in U.S. Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Three people, including the shooter, were dead after a shooting inside a business in Las Vegas, the most populous city in the U.S. state of Nevada, Monday morning, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at a law office just after 10 a.m. local time, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

There were two deceased victims, and the shooter was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, said the department in a Facebook post, adding that the multi-story office building with hundreds of people inside was evacuated during this incident.

Officials said that the motive and the relationship between the victims and the shooter were under investigation.

