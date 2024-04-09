5 dead after store fire in south China

Xinhua) 11:09, April 09, 2024

NANNING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Five people were killed after a fire engulfed a grocery store in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday.

The fire broke out at around 3 a.m. Monday in Cangwu County in the city of Wuzhou and was put out about three hours later, according to the county's emergency management bureau.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)