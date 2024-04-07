Home>>
Russian FM to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:58, April 07, 2024
BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, will pay an official visit to China from April 8 to 9, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Sunday.
