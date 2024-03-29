Palestinian death toll in Gaza Strip rises to 32,552: ministry

People look at the rubble after Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 27, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

GAZA, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 32,552, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement on Thursday.

The Israeli army killed 62 Palestinians and wounded 91 others during the past 24 hours, it added.

This brings the total death toll to 32,552 and injuries to 74,980 since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out, according to the ministry.

Israel has launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.

Children are seen among rubble after Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 27, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A survivor is rescued from rubble after Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 27, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Children are seen among rubble after Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 27, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

People look at a shell crater after Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 27, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A survivor is rescued from rubble after Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on March 27, 2024. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

