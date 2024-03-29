China opposes dangerous U.S. practice of inventing enemies out of thin air: defense ministry

Xinhua) 09:30, March 29, 2024

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday said that China firmly opposes the United States' dangerous practice of inventing enemies out of thin air.

The United States has continuously and significantly increased its military budget in recent years, Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, told a press conference. To increase its military budget, the U.S. side has been fabricating and promoting nonexistent "China military threat."

"This practice of inventing enemies out of thin air is strategically very dangerous. China firmly opposes this," he said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)