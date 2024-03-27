Top Chinese diplomat meets U.S. delegation in Beijing

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with chairman of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations (NCUSCR) Evan Greenberg and president of the NCUSCR Stephen Orlins in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with chairman of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations (NCUSCR) Evan Greenberg and president of the NCUSCR Stephen Orlins in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the crux of China-U.S. relations is that the United States has positioned China as its most important strategic competitor and most important geopolitical challenge. The United States should work with China to provide more support and facilitation for exchanges between the two peoples, enhance mutual understanding through face-to-face contacts, and stabilize, improve and advance bilateral relations, Wang said.

Greenberg and other delegation members said that U.S.-China relations begin with contact, which does not mean compromise, but is the only way for the sound and correct development of bilateral relations. The NCUSCR will continue to play a positive role in promoting exchanges and contacts between the two countries, said Greenberg.

