In pics: Chip production in Hukou, E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 13:35, March 28, 2024

A worker produces chips at a plant of a semiconductor company in Hukou county, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Wu Jiang)

Workers are ramping up efforts to produce chips in a semiconductor company in Hukou county, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province these days.

In recent years, Hukou county has actively optimized the tax and business environment, and implemented a series of tax incentive policies to promote the development of the information technology industrial chain. Meanwhile, it has introduced new information technology and equipment manufacturing industries, effectively promoting the high-quality development of the local economy.

