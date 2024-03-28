In pics: Chip production in Hukou, E China's Jiangxi
(People's Daily Online) 13:35, March 28, 2024
|A worker produces chips at a plant of a semiconductor company in Hukou county, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Wu Jiang)
Workers are ramping up efforts to produce chips in a semiconductor company in Hukou county, Jiujiang city, east China's Jiangxi Province these days.
In recent years, Hukou county has actively optimized the tax and business environment, and implemented a series of tax incentive policies to promote the development of the information technology industrial chain. Meanwhile, it has introduced new information technology and equipment manufacturing industries, effectively promoting the high-quality development of the local economy.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- NVIDIA deepens ties with Chinese firms despite US restrictions
- What China's semiconductor price advantage means for US 'chip war'
- Political advisor proposes establishing national team to address China's supercomputing bottleneck
- China issues guidance on building automotive chip standards
- China's MOC warns of harm from U.S. action on chips
- Experts hail lawsuit settlement between chipmakers
- US chip curbs drive China’s acceptance of domestic tech
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.