China's MOC warns of harm from U.S. action on chips

Xinhua) 08:13, December 29, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday that any actions that go against market principles and sever the global semiconductor market will not only undermine the rights and interests of Chinese enterprises but also weigh on those from other countries, including the United States.

Spokesperson He Yadong made the remarks at a press conference in response to a media query on attempts by the U.S. Department of Commerce to assess the dependence of its semiconductor supply chain on chips made by China.

The semiconductor industry is highly globalized, and those actions will disrupt the stability of global industry and supply chains, He said.

"China will closely follow the trends and impact of relevant U.S. actions and firmly safeguard China's own rights and interests," He said.

