Orchid industry thrives in Weixi, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 11:09, March 28, 2024

After developing for more than 30 years, the orchid industry has now become a sector that has brought wealth to people in Weixi Lisu Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Weixi has over 7,000 orchid-growing households, accounting for over 18 percent of the total registered households in the county. It has also more than 30 large-scale orchid cultivation enterprises.

Photo shows a pot of orchids in Weixi Lisu Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)

The 31st China Orchid Expo, the country's largest, highest-ranking and most influential orchid expo, was held in the county from Feb. 26 to March 2.

"Weixi county in Yunnan boasts superior natural conditions, abundant orchid germplasm resources, and a long history of orchid cultivation. As the origin and main production area of Cymbidium tortisepalum, a primary orchid species, Weixi county has been renowned nationwide," said Zhao Liangping, vice president of the China Flower Association. Zhao added that the orchid industry in Weixi has developed rapidly in recent years.

The county has 150 native orchid species, over 80 featured orchid varieties, and more than 200 new orchid species. The orchid has been elected as the county flower of Weixi.

"The holding of the national orchid expo in Weixi is a rare historical opportunity that will further boost the visibility of the county's orchids," said Chen Hongwu, president of the Weixi orchid association, hoping that the county will further promote the development of the local orchid industry.

Mu Jianling takes care of orchids at her rooftop greenhouse in Huayuanqing village, Baohe township, Weixi Lisu Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)

Mu Jianling's family was the first household to grow orchids in Huayuanqing, a village known for its orchid planting in Baohe township, Weixi county.

Last year, the roof of her house was turned into an intelligent orchid greenhouse equipped with temperature control devices, exhaust fans, and spray pipes. Her family earned the "first bucket of gold" through orchid planting. The family has built orchid greenhouses covering an area of 3 mu (0.2 hectares) of land, and runs an agritainment business.

Mu, who has grown orchids for nearly 20 years, has witnessed the development of Weixi's orchid industry.

"There is a long tradition of flower cultivation in our village, with orchids previously grown in a more natural way around homes. But in recent years, an increasing number of villagers have started large-scale orchid cultivation, and many households have launched livestreams to sell orchids," Mu said.

Over 90 out of 100 households in Huayuanqing village grow orchids, with more than 50,000 pots of orchids being produced.

In 2022, the village invested 1.85 million yuan ($256,360) in building an orchid planting base and establishing a planting cooperative to cultivate quality orchids, promote orchid planting techniques and sell orchids purchased from growers.

"The orchid industry has helped villagers increase their incomes. Our village has also become a demonstration village for the development of the orchid sector," Chen Zhijun, head of the village, said proudly.

Photo shows orchids in a courtyard of a villager in Huayuanqing village, Baohe township, Weixi Lisu Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)

Huayuanqing village is the epitome of the development of the orchid industry in Weixi county.

Over the past years, the county has strengthened both policy and financial support for the orchid sector and built several demonstration sites for growing orchids in courtyards, said Ma Shengchun, Party chief of Weixi county. It has also established an orchid product exhibition and trade platform, and adopted a unified management approach that includes planting, management, sales and dividend sharing.

"We will leverage our favorable ecological environment, abundant orchid germplasm resources, and a long history of orchid cultivation to further develop the orchid industry," said Hu Zhiyuan, deputy head of Weixi county.

Hu added that the county will explore the cultural heritage associated with orchids and form business forms that integrate agriculture, culture and tourism to turn the orchid sector into one of its pillar industries.

Photo shows orchid greenhouses of a cooperative in Baohe township, Weixi Lisu Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Wang Yongchang)

