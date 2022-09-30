Chinese researchers discover new orchid species in SW China's Sichuan

Chinese researchers have recently reported the discovery of a new orchid species in southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to the Wuhan Botanical Garden under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

A research team headed by Hu Guangwan, a researcher from the botanical garden in Wuhan city, central China's Hubei Province, found this species during an investigative trip to Yajiang county in Sichuan in August 2020.

In July 2021, the research team went to the discovery site of the species again and found blooming flowers of the species. Based on morphological and molecular systematic studies, the research team identified it as a new species and named it Hemipilia yajiangensis after its discovery site.

The research team published their findings in Kew Bulletin, a scientific journal. Hemipilia yajiangensis is the third new orchid species discovered by the research team in Sichuan.

