World Internet Conference to hold digital silk road development forum in April

Xinhua) 11:19, March 28, 2024

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The World Internet Conference (WIC) on Wednesday announced that it will hold the Digital Silk Road Development Forum in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on April 16.

The forum will be themed "Connectivity and Shared Prosperity," delving into discussions on digital connectivity, Silk Road cooperation, international cooperation in Silk Road e-commerce, as well as digital villages and sustainable development, according to the WIC.

Ren Xianliang, secretary-general of the WIC, said a digital academy project and cross-border e-commerce training classes will be launched during the forum to foster digital talent.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)