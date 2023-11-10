Experience an immersive tour at World Internet Science and Technology Museum

On Nov. 7, the World Internet Science and Technology Museum, the world's first internet-themed science and technology museum, opened in Wuzhen, a town in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, a day before the start of the 2023 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit.

Featuring six major exhibition zones, the museum provides insights into the internet's key technologies, landmark events, and pivotal figures that have shaped its global evolution.

Guests can immerse themselves in different interactive and visual experiences, exploring worlds that span space, sky, land, and ocean with the help of futuristic technologies.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)