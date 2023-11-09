We Are China

Night scenery of Wuzhen

Ecns.cn) 16:52, November 09, 2023

Night scenery of river town Wuzhen in east China's Zhejiang Province. The 2023 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit kicked off on Wednesday in Wuzhen. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

