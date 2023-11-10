Tech CEO praises World Internet Conference's role in developing industry

Remco Westermann, CEO of Media and Games Invest SE, gives an interview to People's Daily Online at the 2023 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit, which took place in Wuzhen, a town in Jiaxing, eastern China's Zhejiang Province, from Nov. 8 to 10. (People's Daily Online/Chang Sha)

"China has built a very strong position on the internet," said Remco Westermann, CEO of Media and Games Invest SE, during an interview with People's Daily Online at the 2023 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit. The summit was held in Wuzhen, a town in Jiaxing, in eastern China's Zhejiang Province, from Nov. 8 to 10.

The WIC Wuzhen Summit plays an important role in developing the internet and serves as a platform for industry specialists and government officials to drive further progress, Westermann said.

With artificial intelligence being a key topic at the event, he believes AI enhances efficiency, makes information more accessible, connects people, and simplifies routine tasks. However, he acknowledged there are indeed risks to concern about.

The World Internet Science and Technology Museum, the world's first museum dedicated to the internet, opened in Wuzhen just one day before the summit's opening ceremony.

Westermann noted that the museum's establishment could serve as a reminder of the internet's evolution, the summit's growth, and future expectations.

Regarding the venue of the event, Wuzhen — a small water town — offers a more intimate atmosphere, unlike larger cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, which brings individuals closer to each other, he said.

Looking toward the future of the internet, he noted that although the internet does not have a long history, it has brought many changes to humanity and will continue to create new developments beyond human expectations.

