In pics: Aohan Banner in Inner Mongolia builds grass grids for sand control
(People's Daily Online) 09:40, March 28, 2024
|People build grass grids for sand control in the Horqin Sandy Land in Aohan Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on March 22, 2024. (vip.people.com.cn/Hao Jun)
Aohan Banner in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region brought together over 500 Party members, staff members and volunteers to build grass grids for sand control in the Horqin Sandy Land on March 22, 2024.
