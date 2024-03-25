Drone World Congress to be held in China's Shenzhen in May

Xinhua) 09:47, March 25, 2024

SHENZHEN, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The 8th Drone World Congress 2024 will be held from May 24 to 26 in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen, the event's organizers said.

The congress, with a theme of "Low-altitude Economy, The Future," will see the participation of nearly 500 enterprises from home and abroad, according to the organizers.

More than 10,000 industry experts, scholars and entrepreneurs from over 110 countries and regions will attend the congress. It will include a range of activities such as parallel forums and exchange meetings, focusing on topics such as drones and low-altitude economy and artificial intelligence robot.

The low-altitude economy is an economic concept that relies on low-altitude airspace, with the general aviation sector playing a dominant role. It involves economic sectors such as low-altitude flight, air tourism, passenger transportation, general aviation services, scientific research and education, among others.

This year's congress will be co-hosted by institutions including the China Electronic Information Industry Federation and the China Civil Airports Association.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)