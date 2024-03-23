Chinese vice premier stresses sharing benefits of nuclear energy

March 23, 2024

BRUSSELS, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing said here Thursday that China stands ready to work with all parties to extend the benefits of nuclear energy development to a broader spectrum of nations.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when attending the first Nuclear Energy Summit here as Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy.

Noting that nuclear energy has unique advantages in addressing climate change and ensuring energy security, Zhang said China has been following a rational, coordinated and balanced nuclear security strategy put forward by President Xi, and formulated and implemented policies and measures for active, safe and orderly development of nuclear power.

China is advancing carbon peaking and carbon neutrality with concrete actions, making positive contributions to promoting the green and low-carbon transformation of global energy, Zhang added.

Meanwhile, Zhang said China is willing to work with all parties to facilitate cooperation in nuclear energy technology innovation, boost the joint establishment, governance and sharing of nuclear security, enhance the resilience and security of the global industrial and supply chains of nuclear energy, increase technical support for developing countries in nuclear energy development and to ensure more countries will benefit from the development of nuclear energy, making greater contributions to building a clean and beautiful world featuring lasting peace, universal security, common prosperity, openness and inclusiveness.

As the highest-level meeting to date exclusively focused on nuclear energy, the summit drew participation from over 30 countries, including heads of state, government leaders, senior representatives as well as leaders of international organizations, and it also adopted a joint declaration on nuclear energy.

On the sidelines of the summit, Zhang met Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, and Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, respectively. During the meetings, both sides had in-depth exchanges of views on enhancing dialogue and practical cooperation.

