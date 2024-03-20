Chinese president's special envoy to attend Nuclear Energy Summit

Xinhua) 08:35, March 20, 2024

BEIJING, March 19 (Xinhua) -- China Atomic Energy Authority announced Tuesday that Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing will attend the first Nuclear Energy Summit in Belgium as Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy.

Zhang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will be on the Belgium trip from March 20 to 22.

