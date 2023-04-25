China leads world in nuclear power unit operational safety

April 25, 2023

China has become the global leader in nuclear power unit operational safety, according to Ye Qizhen, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering. Ye made the remarks during a nuclear safety event on this year's National Security Education Day and the opening ceremony of a nuclear science popularization activity held on April 15.

"The country's nuclear power units have maintained safe and stable operation, and there have been no incidents at or above Level 2 on the International Nuclear and Radiological Event Scale in 30 years," Ye said.

The first Hualong One nuclear power unit in western China begins operations in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 25, 2023. (Photo courtesy of China General Nuclear Power Corporation)

Nuclear safety is a crucial element of China's overall national security, and it plays a vital role in the sustained and healthy development of nuclear energy.

A report delivered to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized China's commitment to actively and prudently pursue peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality, while safely and systematically developing nuclear power and enhancing its nuclear safety system.

The Chinese mainland currently boasts 77 nuclear power units, including 55 in operation and 22 under construction. Additionally, it possesses 20 civil research reactors and 21 civil nuclear fuel cycle facilities, all maintaining good safety records, noted Dong Baotong, vice minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and head of the National Nuclear Safety Administration, at the opening ceremony.

China maintains a high level of radiation safety, effectively controlling 164,000 radioactive sources and 267,000 radiation-emitting devices, Dong added.

China is on track to overtake the U.S. and France as the world's largest nuclear power producer by around 2030, Dong stated, emphasizing the need for joint efforts to ensure nuclear safety.

