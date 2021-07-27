Suspension of China-Britain nuclear energy cooperation will hurt Britain's interests: embassy

July 27

LONDON, July 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Britain said Tuesday that the cooperation between China and Britain on nuclear energy is mutually beneficial, and any suspension of such cooperation will hurt Britain's own interests.

Responding to a question about recent British media reports that the British government is considering ways to remove Chinese nuclear energy companies from future power projects in the country, a spokesperson for the embassy said it remains to be confirmed whether such report is a complete and accurate reflection of the British government's position.

Chinese nuclear energy companies have state-of-the-art technology and strong investment capabilities, the spokesperson said, noting that if such cooperation is to be suspended under duress, this will be against Britain's interests in terms of benefiting from China's advanced technology and capital investment, developing clean energy to achieve its planned carbon neutrality goal and proving itself to be a credible global partner.

"We are firmly opposed to political interference or obstructions from a third party that restrict Chinese companies' normal access to the UK market. China-UK business cooperation has huge potential and serves the interests of both sides. We hope the UK side will provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese companies in this country," the spokesperson said.

