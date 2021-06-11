China urges Britain to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs

CGTN) 09:18, June 11, 2021

Chinese authorities on Thursday voiced strong opposition and disapproval over the so-called "six-monthly report on Hong Kong" released by the British government and urged Britain to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs.

The report distorted the truth, blatantly meddled with Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs at large and also trampled upon principles in international law and basic norms governing international relations, a spokesperson of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said in a statement.

The spokesperson also defended the implementation of "One Country, Two Systems" and fundamental measures of the national security law and the improvement of Hong Kong's electoral system, saying they have effectively restored order and stability to Hong Kong society and tranquility and freedoms to its people, as well as protected political stability and safety of the HKSAR's body of power.

"Britain has shown total disregard for the positive momentum in the Hong Kong situation and people's longing for peace and stability, and chosen instead to openly meddle with Hong Kong affairs on the pretext of human rights, democracy and the rule of law," the spokesperson added.

Separately, a spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in the UK said the embassy has lodged solemn representation to the UK side on the report.

The spokesperson reiterated that the UK has no sovereignty, jurisdiction or right of "supervision" over Hong Kong after the handover and no foreign country has the right to take the Joint Declaration as an excuse to interfere in Hong Kong affairs.

"We once again urge the UK side to recognize the reality and major trend, respect China's sovereignty and unity, and stop any form of interference in Hong Kong affairs, which are China's internal affairs, so as to avoid further disruptions to China-UK relations," said the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)