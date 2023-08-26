Chinese nuclear energy giant posts 14 pct power generation growth in H1

SHENZHEN, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- CGN Power Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN), sent 105.9 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity to the power grid in the first half of 2023, the nuclear power giant said on Friday.

The figure is an increase of 14.09 percent from the same period in 2022, said CGN Power, which runs 27 operating nuclear power units.

Its clean power generation was equivalent to standard coal consumption of 31.75 million tonnes, which would have seen carbon dioxide emissions of 87.28 million tonnes.

In March, CGN Power launched its No. 3 nuclear power unit at the Fangchenggang nuclear power station. It is the first nuclear power unit in the western part of the country to use Hualong One, a domestically designed third-generation nuclear reactor. The No. 4 nuclear power unit at the Fangchenggang station is scheduled to be put into operation in the first half of 2024.

Five more nuclear power units that will use Hualong One and are managed by CGN Power are under construction.

